Headwater Exploration Inc. (HWX.TO) (TSE:HWX) Reaches New 1-Year High at $2.94

Headwater Exploration Inc. (HWX.TO) (TSE:HWX) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$2.94 and last traded at C$2.93, with a volume of 2240 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$2.88.

HWX has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$3.00 target price on shares of Headwater Exploration Inc. (HWX.TO) in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Headwater Exploration Inc. (HWX.TO) from C$2.00 to C$2.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Haywood Securities upped their price target on shares of Headwater Exploration Inc. (HWX.TO) from C$2.50 to C$3.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, National Bank Financial assumed coverage on shares of Headwater Exploration Inc. (HWX.TO) in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a C$3.00 price objective for the company.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$2.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.57. The firm has a market cap of C$561.73 million and a P/E ratio of -36.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 103.21 and a quick ratio of 102.54.

Headwater Exploration Inc. (HWX.TO) (TSE:HWX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Headwater Exploration Inc. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Headwater Exploration Inc. (HWX.TO) Company Profile

Headwater Exploration Inc, a junior resource company, explores for, develops, and produces petroleum and natural gas in Canada. The company explores for petroleum and natural gas onshore in New Brunswick. Its principal properties include the McCully Field located to the northeast of Sussex, New Brunswick; and the Frederick Brook Shale located in the Elgin sub-basin in New Brunswick.

