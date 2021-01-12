Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) Hits New 52-Week High at $46.90

Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $46.90 and last traded at $46.73, with a volume of 2463 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $44.88.

Several research firms have commented on HCAT. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Health Catalyst from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Health Catalyst from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on Health Catalyst from $40.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. ValuEngine cut Health Catalyst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Health Catalyst from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Health Catalyst has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.07.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.58. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.51 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 4.90 and a quick ratio of 4.90.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $47.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.59 million. Health Catalyst had a negative net margin of 48.17% and a negative return on equity of 25.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.27) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Health Catalyst, Inc. will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Anita Pramoda sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.18, for a total value of $458,160.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $665,973.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Daniel H. Orenstein sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.93, for a total transaction of $169,650.00. In the last quarter, insiders sold 190,212 shares of company stock worth $7,264,543. Corporate insiders own 22.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HCAT. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Health Catalyst by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 105,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,077,000 after buying an additional 34,240 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Health Catalyst by 84.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 266,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,767,000 after buying an additional 121,554 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Health Catalyst by 75.8% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 19,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 8,506 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Health Catalyst during the 2nd quarter worth about $788,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Health Catalyst by 138.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 138,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,052,000 after buying an additional 80,538 shares during the period. 81.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT)

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. Its solutions include a cloud-based data platform, analytics software, and professional services. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

