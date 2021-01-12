HeartBout Price Hits $0.0013 on Exchanges (HB)

HeartBout (CURRENCY:HB) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 12th. HeartBout has a total market capitalization of $70,827.53 and approximately $13.00 worth of HeartBout was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HeartBout token can currently be bought for $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, HeartBout has traded 8.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

HeartBout Profile

HeartBout (CRYPTO:HB) is a token. It launched on March 23rd, 2018. HeartBout’s total supply is 63,695,267 tokens and its circulating supply is 53,495,267 tokens. The official website for HeartBout is heartbout.com . HeartBout’s official Twitter account is @HeartBout and its Facebook page is accessible here

HeartBout Token Trading

HeartBout can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HeartBout directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HeartBout should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HeartBout using one of the exchanges listed above.

