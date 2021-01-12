Heartland BancCorp (OTCMKTS:HLAN) & Solera National Bancorp (OTCMKTS:SLRK) Head-To-Head Contrast

Solera National Bancorp (OTCMKTS:SLRK) and Heartland BancCorp (OTCMKTS:HLAN) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends and risk.

Profitability

Get Solera National Bancorp alerts:

This table compares Solera National Bancorp and Heartland BancCorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Solera National Bancorp 29.14% N/A N/A Heartland BancCorp 18.76% N/A N/A

This table compares Solera National Bancorp and Heartland BancCorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Solera National Bancorp $11.49 million 4.28 $3.56 million N/A N/A Heartland BancCorp $59.26 million 2.96 $13.20 million $6.45 13.64

Heartland BancCorp has higher revenue and earnings than Solera National Bancorp.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Solera National Bancorp and Heartland BancCorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Solera National Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Heartland BancCorp 0 0 1 0 3.00

Heartland BancCorp has a consensus price target of $75.00, indicating a potential downside of 14.77%. Given Heartland BancCorp’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Heartland BancCorp is more favorable than Solera National Bancorp.

Risk & Volatility

Solera National Bancorp has a beta of 0.69, indicating that its stock price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Heartland BancCorp has a beta of 0.86, indicating that its stock price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

1.3% of Solera National Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.9% of Heartland BancCorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.4% of Solera National Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 22.7% of Heartland BancCorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Heartland BancCorp beats Solera National Bancorp on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Solera National Bancorp

Solera National Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Solera National Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, licensed professionals, and individuals in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and certificates of deposits; and business loan products, such as real estate secured loans, construction loans, small business administration loans, business lines of credit, and equipment financing. It also provides online banking, account analysis, combined account analysis, commercial sweep, remote deposit, ACH origination, payroll direct deposit, merchant, fraud, business debit card, and cash management services. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Lakewood, Colorado.

About Heartland BancCorp

Heartland BancCorp operates as the bank holding company for Heartland Bank that provides various commercial, small business, and consumer banking services; alternative investment services; and other financial products and services in Fairfield, Franklin, and Licking Counties of Central Ohio. The company offers personal and business checking and savings accounts. It also provides various lending solutions comprising home mortgage loans; personal loans, such as home equity and personal unsecured loans, as well as auto, boat, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, and trailer loans; commercial real estate and construction loans, small business administration loans, and working capital lines of credit and equipment financing; participation loans; financial solutions for various markets; and agribusiness lending solutions. In addition, the company offers credit and debit cards, wire transfers, night depository, safe deposit boxes, cashier's checks, notary services, overdraft protection, treasury management, retirement and education planning, wealth management, mobile wallet, and online banking services, as well as insurance products and services. As of May 15, 2020, it operated 19 full-service banking offices. The company was founded in 1911 and is based in Whitehall, Ohio.

Receive News & Ratings for Solera National Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solera National Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.