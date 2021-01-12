HedgeTrade Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $245,573.00 (HEDG)

HedgeTrade (CURRENCY:HEDG) traded up 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 12th. One HedgeTrade coin can currently be bought for $0.44 or 0.00001256 BTC on popular exchanges. HedgeTrade has a total market cap of $147.69 million and approximately $245,573.00 worth of HedgeTrade was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, HedgeTrade has traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002456 BTC.

ABBC Coin (ABBC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000538 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001363 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000428 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000413 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0672 or 0.00000194 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000660 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.78 or 0.00019548 BTC.

Dropil (DROP) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 32.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

HedgeTrade (CRYPTO:HEDG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 7th, 2018. HedgeTrade’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 339,231,468 coins. The official website for HedgeTrade is hedgetrade.com . HedgeTrade’s official Twitter account is @HedgeCoinDev and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “HedgeTrade is a platform where the traders share their knowledge. Traders post predictions into a smart contract-powered Blueprint that users can purchase or unlock in order to access. Traders are rewarded if the Blueprint is correct, otherwise, the users' purchase is refunded. “

HedgeTrade can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HedgeTrade directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HedgeTrade should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HedgeTrade using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

