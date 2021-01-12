HEIDI Price Hits $0.0018 on Top Exchanges (HDI)

HEIDI (CURRENCY:HDI) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 12th. One HEIDI token can currently be purchased for about $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. HEIDI has a market cap of $1,601.72 and approximately $10.00 worth of HEIDI was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, HEIDI has traded up 9.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003998 BTC.

Quiztok (QTCON) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000057 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Arepacoin (AREPA) traded 130.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000024 BTC.

MFCoin (MFC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000011 BTC.

RPICoin (RPI) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Trexcoin (TREX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HEIDI Token Profile

HEIDI (HDI) is a token. HEIDI’s total supply is 12,910,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 903,700 tokens. The official website for HEIDI is www.heidicoin.ch

HEIDI Token Trading

HEIDI can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HEIDI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HEIDI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HEIDI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

