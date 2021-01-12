Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) Stock Rating Lowered by ING Group

Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) was downgraded by investment analysts at ING Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

HEINY has been the subject of several other reports. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Heineken from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Heineken from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Heineken in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Heineken in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Heineken from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.00.

HEINY opened at $55.71 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.10, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.93, a P/E/G ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 0.84. Heineken has a 52-week low of $37.43 and a 52-week high of $57.57.

Heineken N.V. engages in brewing and selling beer and cider. The company operates through Europe; Americas; Africa, Middle East & Eastern Europe; and Asia Pacific segments. It offers beer, cider, soft drinks, and water. The company offers its beers under the Heineken, Amstel, Desperados, Sol, Tiger, Birra Moretti, Affligem, Lagunitas, and Mort Subite brands, as well as under various other regional and local brands; and cider under the Strongbow Apple Ciders, Orchard Thieves, Cidrerie Stassen, Bulmers, Old Mout, and Blind Pig brands.

