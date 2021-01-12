Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by UBS Group

Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Heineken from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Heineken in a research note on Monday, December 14th. ING Group cut shares of Heineken from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Heineken from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Heineken in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Heineken presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.00.

Heineken stock traded down $1.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $55.71. 29,757 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,259. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.10, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.93, a P/E/G ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 0.84. Heineken has a 12 month low of $37.43 and a 12 month high of $57.57. The business’s 50-day moving average is $54.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.00.

Heineken N.V. engages in brewing and selling beer and cider. The company operates through Europe; Americas; Africa, Middle East & Eastern Europe; and Asia Pacific segments. It offers beer, cider, soft drinks, and water. The company offers its beers under the Heineken, Amstel, Desperados, Sol, Tiger, Birra Moretti, Affligem, Lagunitas, and Mort Subite brands, as well as under various other regional and local brands; and cider under the Strongbow Apple Ciders, Orchard Thieves, Cidrerie Stassen, Bulmers, Old Mout, and Blind Pig brands.

