Helical plc (HLCL.L) (LON:HLCL) Shares Gap Up to $382.00

Helical plc (HLCL.L) (LON:HLCL)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $382.00, but opened at $399.50. Helical plc (HLCL.L) shares last traded at $391.00, with a volume of 10,633 shares traded.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Helical plc (HLCL.L) from GBX 435 ($5.68) to GBX 460 ($6.01) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th.

Get Helical plc (HLCL.L) alerts:

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 376.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 328.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.29, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.27. The stock has a market cap of £468.82 million and a PE ratio of 34.09.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd were issued a GBX 2.70 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 3rd. Helical plc (HLCL.L)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.26%.

About Helical plc (HLCL.L) (LON:HLCL)

Helical plc engages in the investment, rental, and development of real estate properties in the United Kingdom. The company's property portfolio includes mixed-use commercial/residential projects and offices. It is also involved in the office refurbishment activities. The company was formerly known as Helical Bar plc and changed its name to Helical plc in July 2016.

Featured Story: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Helical plc (HLCL.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helical plc (HLCL.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.