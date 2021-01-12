Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) Sets New 1-Year High at $59.35

Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $59.35 and last traded at $59.35, with a volume of 27 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $58.38.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on HLIO shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Helios Technologies from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. BidaskClub upgraded Helios Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Helios Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $44.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Helios Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Helios Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $52.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.61 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.36.

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $122.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.99 million. Helios Technologies had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 4.52%. The company’s revenue was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Helios Technologies, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 5th will be given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 4th. Helios Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.81%.

In other news, CFO Tricia L. Fulton sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $78,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 50,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,631,512. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Tricia L. Fulton sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $110,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,970 shares of company stock worth $261,500 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC bought a new position in Helios Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $4,823,000. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Helios Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,018,000. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Helios Technologies by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,373,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,999,000 after buying an additional 51,796 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Helios Technologies by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,059,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,975,000 after buying an additional 38,404 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Helios Technologies by 71.5% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 89,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,968,000 after buying an additional 37,497 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.13% of the company’s stock.

Helios Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:HLIO)

Helios Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells solutions for the hydraulics and electronics markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers cartridge valve technology products to control rates and direction of fluid flow, and to regulate and control pressures for industrial and mobile applications; quick release hydraulic coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; and hydraulic system design that provides engineered solutions for machine users, manufacturers, or designers.

