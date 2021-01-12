HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (HLE.F) (ETR:HLE) Given a €52.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (HLE.F) (ETR:HLE) received a €52.00 ($61.18) target price from stock analysts at UBS Group in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 3.53% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Nord/LB set a €47.00 ($55.29) price target on HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (HLE.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €66.00 ($77.65) price target on HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (HLE.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €50.00 ($58.82) price target on HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (HLE.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley set a €40.00 ($47.06) price target on HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (HLE.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €58.00 ($68.24) price objective on HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (HLE.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (HLE.F) has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €49.25 ($57.94).

Shares of HLE stock opened at €53.90 ($63.41) on Tuesday. HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA has a 12 month low of €20.24 ($23.81) and a 12 month high of €55.20 ($64.94). The firm has a market cap of $5.99 billion and a PE ratio of -10.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of €51.33 and a 200-day moving average of €43.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.39.

HELLA GmbH & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells lighting and electronic components and systems for automotive industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Aftermarket, and Special Applications. The Automotive segment offers headlamps, rear combination lamps, car body and interior lighting products, and radomes; and body electronics, energy management, lighting electronics, and steering solutions, as well as driver assistance systems and components, including sensors and engine compartment actuators.

