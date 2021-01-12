Hellenic Coin (HNC) Market Cap Hits $74.63 Million

Hellenic Coin (CURRENCY:HNC) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 12th. One Hellenic Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.07 or 0.00003138 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Hellenic Coin has a total market capitalization of $74.63 million and $232,679.00 worth of Hellenic Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Hellenic Coin has traded 6.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $136.78 or 0.00402133 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003919 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000036 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00003297 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 78.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0760 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0819 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0811 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Hellenic Coin Profile

Hellenic Coin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 9th, 2015. Hellenic Coin’s total supply is 69,910,698 coins. The official message board for Hellenic Coin is medium.com/@helleniccoin . Hellenic Coin’s official website is www.helleniccoin.com . Hellenic Coin’s official Twitter account is @HellenicCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Hellenic Coin

Hellenic Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hellenic Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hellenic Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hellenic Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

