Hellenic Telecommunications Organization (OTCMKTS:HLTOY) Trading Down 2%

Hellenic Telecommunications Organization S.A. (OTCMKTS:HLTOY)’s stock price was down 2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $7.86 and last traded at $7.86. Approximately 1,723 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 13,832 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.02.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on HLTOY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Hellenic Telecommunications Organization in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Barclays cut shares of Hellenic Telecommunications Organization from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.51.

Hellenic Telecommunications Organization (OTCMKTS:HLTOY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter.

Hellenic Telecommunications Organization Company Profile (OTCMKTS:HLTOY)

Hellenic Telecommunications Organization SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications and related services to businesses and individuals primarily in Greece and Romania. It operates through OTE, COSMOTE Group, TELEKOM ROMANIA, and Other segments. The company offers fixed-line, Internet access, and ICT services; and international carrier and TV production services.

