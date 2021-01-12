HelloFresh SE (HFG.F) (ETR:HFG) PT Set at €82.00 by Berenberg Bank

HelloFresh SE (HFG.F) (ETR:HFG) has been assigned a €82.00 ($96.47) price objective by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 30.16% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a €66.00 ($77.65) price objective on shares of HelloFresh SE (HFG.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €47.00 ($55.29) price objective on shares of HelloFresh SE (HFG.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a €65.00 ($76.47) price objective on shares of HelloFresh SE (HFG.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. DZ Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of HelloFresh SE (HFG.F) in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €55.00 ($64.71) price target on shares of HelloFresh SE (HFG.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €63.71 ($74.96).

Shares of HFG stock opened at €63.00 ($74.12) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €56.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €48.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.24. The company has a market capitalization of $10.95 billion and a PE ratio of 42.08. HelloFresh SE has a 12-month low of €16.14 ($18.99) and a 12-month high of €68.65 ($80.76).

HelloFresh SE delivers meal kit solutions to prepare home-cooked meals using its recipes. The company offers premium meals, double portions, and others, as well as seasonal meal-kits, including a Christmas and Thanksgiving boxes; and wines and snacks. It also sells meal-kits through the retail supermarket channel, as well as vending machines.

