Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (HEN3.F)’s (HEN3) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at DZ Bank

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (HEN3.F) (FRA:HEN3)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at DZ Bank in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

HEN3 has been the subject of several other reports. Berenberg Bank set a €92.00 ($108.24) price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (HEN3.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €89.00 ($104.71) price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (HEN3.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €85.00 ($100.00) price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (HEN3.F) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Nord/LB set a €80.00 ($94.12) price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (HEN3.F) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, UBS Group set a €80.00 ($94.12) price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (HEN3.F) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €91.20 ($107.29).

Shares of FRA HEN3 opened at €90.56 ($106.54) on Tuesday. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a twelve month low of €103.00 ($121.18) and a twelve month high of €129.65 ($152.53). The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €90.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of €87.91.

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods adhesives; transport and metal; general industry; electronics; and consumers, craftsmen, and building.

