Herc (NYSE:HRI) Sets New 1-Year High at $71.84

Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $71.84 and last traded at $71.61, with a volume of 115760 shares. The stock had previously closed at $69.50.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Herc from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Herc from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Barclays boosted their price target on Herc from $51.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Herc in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.53, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 3.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.37.

Herc (NYSE:HRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $456.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $432.46 million. Herc had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 13.48%. The business’s revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Herc Holdings Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Lawrence Harris Silber sold 70,176 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.85, for a total value of $4,621,089.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 209,926 shares in the company, valued at $13,823,627.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HRI. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Herc during the third quarter valued at approximately $286,000. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC bought a new stake in Herc in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,268,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Herc by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 36,785 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,457,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Herc in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,330,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Herc in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $873,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

