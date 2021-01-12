Hermez Network (HEZ) One Day Trading Volume Tops $2.01 Million

Hermez Network (CURRENCY:HEZ) traded down 11.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 12th. Hermez Network has a market cap of $23.29 million and approximately $2.01 million worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Hermez Network has traded down 27.1% against the US dollar. One Hermez Network token can currently be purchased for approximately $4.96 or 0.00014970 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Hermez Network Profile

Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,700,000 tokens. The official message board for Hermez Network is blog.hermez.io . The official website for Hermez Network is hermez.io

Hermez Network Token Trading

Hermez Network can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hermez Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hermez Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hermez Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

