Hero Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:HENC) Short Interest Update

Hero Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:HENC) saw a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 24,300 shares, an increase of 5,975.0% from the December 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 314,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of Hero Technologies stock opened at $0.05 on Tuesday. Hero Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.07.

About Hero Technologies

Hero Technologies Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in Australia. It holds a working interest in two petroleum exploration licenses (PELs), including a 48.5003% working interest in PEL 112 covering 1,086 square kilometers; and a 53.3336% working interest in PEL 444 covering 1,166 square kilometers located on the southwestern flank of the Cooper Basin in the state of South Australia.

