HEX Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $9.99 Million (HEX)

HEX (CURRENCY:HEX) traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 12th. HEX has a market cap of $1.69 billion and $9.99 million worth of HEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HEX token can currently be bought for $0.0097 or 0.00000030 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, HEX has traded 20.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00005131 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.24 or 0.00052294 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001726 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002746 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002704 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00014236 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00006770 BTC.

HEX Profile

HEX is a token. It was first traded on December 30th, 2019. HEX’s total supply is 175,453,179,545 tokens and its circulating supply is 173,411,074,413 tokens. HEX’s official website is hex.win . HEX’s official Twitter account is @HEXcrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

HEX Token Trading

HEX can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HEX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

