Hexavest Inc. Cuts Stake in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Hexavest Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) by 42.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 66,603 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,292 shares during the quarter. Hexavest Inc.’s holdings in Evergy were worth $3,697,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Evergy by 11.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,756,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,897,000 after purchasing an additional 773,429 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Evergy by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,873,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,012,000 after acquiring an additional 232,321 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Evergy by 1,216.5% during the 3rd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,502,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,200,000 after acquiring an additional 2,312,838 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Evergy by 419.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,480,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,066,000 after purchasing an additional 2,003,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Evergy by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,206,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,126,000 after purchasing an additional 64,839 shares in the last quarter. 79.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on EVRG shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised Evergy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. BidaskClub lowered Evergy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Evergy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.90.

NYSE EVRG opened at $52.44 on Tuesday. Evergy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.01 and a 1-year high of $76.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $11.90 billion, a PE ratio of 18.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.48.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.16. Evergy had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 8.32%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.57 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 21st. Investors of record on Friday, November 20th were paid a $0.535 dividend. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 19th. This is a boost from Evergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.05%.

In related news, SVP Charles A. Caisley sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.94, for a total value of $57,940.00. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Evergy Company Profile

Evergy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri. It generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas and oil, uranium, wind, hydroelectric, landfill gas, and solar energy sources, as well as other renewable sources.

