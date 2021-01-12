Hexavest Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Hexavest Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 41.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,732 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 11,779 shares during the period. Hexavest Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $8,737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the third quarter valued at $32,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA during the third quarter valued at $40,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new position in NVIDIA during the third quarter valued at $42,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new position in NVIDIA during the third quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new position in NVIDIA during the third quarter valued at $42,000. 61.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $544.86 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $527.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $496.06. The company has a quick ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $180.68 and a 52-week high of $589.07. The company has a market cap of $337.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.18, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.47.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.34. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 32.61%. The firm had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.42 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 3rd. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.94%.

Several equities analysts have commented on NVDA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $510.00 to $605.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $600.00 price objective (up previously from $525.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. Truist raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $623.00 to $643.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $545.84.

In other NVIDIA news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 16,686 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $556.54, for a total transaction of $9,286,426.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 132,854 shares in the company, valued at $73,938,565.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.52, for a total transaction of $192,425.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $192,425.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 56,850 shares of company stock valued at $31,276,935. Company insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

