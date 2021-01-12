Hexavest Inc. Decreases Holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Hexavest Inc. decreased its position in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 41.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,781 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 12,378 shares during the period. Hexavest Inc.’s holdings in Linde were worth $4,685,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its position in Linde by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 16,379 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,316,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Linde by 714.3% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 114 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of Linde by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,358 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $884,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. boosted its holdings in Linde by 9.5% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,055 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, S&CO Inc. purchased a new position in Linde during the third quarter valued at $5,947,000. 69.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LIN opened at $267.53 on Tuesday. Linde plc has a 1-year low of $146.71 and a 1-year high of $274.58. The stock has a market cap of $140.41 billion, a PE ratio of 63.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $256.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $243.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.18. Linde had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 8.56%. The business had revenue of $6.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.76 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Linde plc will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 3rd were issued a $0.963 dividend. This represents a $3.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 2nd. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.45%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LIN. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Linde in a research note on Monday, September 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Linde from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.00.

In related news, CEO Stephen F. Angel sold 56,000 shares of Linde stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.91, for a total value of $14,722,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 461,817 shares in the company, valued at $121,416,307.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Eduardo F. Menezes sold 23,256 shares of Linde stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.12, for a total transaction of $6,119,118.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 117,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,964,487.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene. It also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, and hydrogen and synthesis gas plants.

