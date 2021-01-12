Hexavest Inc. Decreases Stake in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Hexavest Inc. lowered its position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 39.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 111,794 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 71,700 shares during the quarter. Hexavest Inc.’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $4,821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in PulteGroup in the second quarter worth $28,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Aua Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PulteGroup in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 120.8% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,402 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.59% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Todd N. Sheldon bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $41.49 per share, with a total value of $207,450.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 63,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,626,856.37. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PHM opened at $42.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $43.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.03. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.12 and a 52 week high of $49.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.28 billion, a PE ratio of 9.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.37.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The construction company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.19. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 10.94%. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is an increase from PulteGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.05%.

PHM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on PulteGroup from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. 140166 raised PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. UBS Group initiated coverage on PulteGroup in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on PulteGroup from $52.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded PulteGroup from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.93.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

