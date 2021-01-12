Hexavest Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Hexavest Inc. decreased its position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 34.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,963 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,851 shares during the quarter. Hexavest Inc.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $9,984,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Cummins in the fourth quarter valued at $211,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its holdings in Cummins by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 75,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,080,000 after acquiring an additional 1,929 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Cummins by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 51,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,697,000 after buying an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Cummins by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 20,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,341,000 after buying an additional 2,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Cummins by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 12,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,559,000 after buying an additional 1,443 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.13% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CMI shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Cummins from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on shares of Cummins in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Cummins from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. BidaskClub cut Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on Cummins from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $212.95.

CMI stock opened at $236.68 on Tuesday. Cummins Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.03 and a 1 year high of $244.67. The company has a market cap of $35.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.33, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $225.89 and a 200 day moving average of $211.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $1.16. Cummins had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 11.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cummins Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, products worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

