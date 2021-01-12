Hexavest Inc. Has $10.23 Million Stock Holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Hexavest Inc. lessened its position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 38.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,952 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 28,726 shares during the period. Hexavest Inc.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $10,226,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CRM. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in salesforce.com by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,671,306 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $10,472,833,000 after acquiring an additional 5,236,449 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of salesforce.com by 10.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,206,616 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,067,766,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118,889 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of salesforce.com by 3.4% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,892,437 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,988,808,000 after acquiring an additional 386,087 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of salesforce.com by 2.5% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,348,295 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,846,774,000 after acquiring an additional 181,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in salesforce.com by 4.8% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,909,370 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,233,823,000 after buying an additional 225,542 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CRM. UBS Group set a $325.00 target price on salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. KeyCorp began coverage on salesforce.com in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $310.00 target price for the company. Barclays set a $276.00 target price on salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded salesforce.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $254.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $265.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $259.97.

NYSE:CRM opened at $218.25 on Tuesday. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52 week low of $115.29 and a 52 week high of $284.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $228.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $228.97. The company has a market capitalization of $199.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.98, a P/E/G ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 1.17.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.99. The company had revenue of $5.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.25 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 17.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 99.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other salesforce.com news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.95, for a total transaction of $1,304,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 49,127 shares in the company, valued at $12,819,690.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.72, for a total transaction of $3,955,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 222,999 shares of company stock worth $54,868,674 over the last ninety days. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

