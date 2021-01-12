Hexavest Inc. Has $10.94 Million Holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Hexavest Inc. trimmed its holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 33.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,784 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,415 shares during the period. Hexavest Inc.’s holdings in The Hershey were worth $10,935,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of HSY. HGK Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of The Hershey by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,207,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. grew its position in The Hershey by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,040,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its position in The Hershey by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 10,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,608,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in The Hershey by 94.6% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its position in The Hershey by 3.3% during the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. 49.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Hershey alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $148.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 18th. BidaskClub downgraded The Hershey from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on The Hershey in a report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $172.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on The Hershey in a report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Hershey currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.88.

In other news, CEO Michele Buck sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.05, for a total transaction of $377,625.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,808,652.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,500 shares of company stock worth $1,097,675. Corporate insiders own 29.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HSY opened at $150.11 on Tuesday. The Hershey Company has a 52 week low of $109.88 and a 52 week high of $161.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.34, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $150.14 and a 200-day moving average of $144.67.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. The Hershey had a return on equity of 70.30% and a net margin of 14.87%. The Hershey’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.61 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 6.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 20th were paid a dividend of $0.804 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 19th. This represents a $3.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.71%.

The Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

See Also: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for The Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.