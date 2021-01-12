Hexavest Inc. Has $3.69 Million Stake in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Hexavest Inc. cut its position in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) by 42.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 43,969 shares during the quarter. Hexavest Inc.’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $3,688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in CMS Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in CMS Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in CMS Energy by 66.3% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 715 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. CX Institutional lifted its stake in CMS Energy by 37.1% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 835 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in CMS Energy by 39.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. 90.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CMS opened at $57.13 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.11. CMS Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $46.03 and a 12 month high of $69.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 11.44%. CMS Energy’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on CMS. Barclays upped their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. BidaskClub raised shares of CMS Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Cfra lowered shares of CMS Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.63.

CMS Energy Profile

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates in four segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, Enterprises, and EnerBank. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

