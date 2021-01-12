Hexavest Inc. Has $4.48 Million Holdings in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Hexavest Inc. cut its holdings in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) by 36.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 16,295 shares during the quarter. Hexavest Inc.’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $4,482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,556,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $859,298,000 after purchasing an additional 725,486 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in AvalonBay Communities in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $430,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 18,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,842,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 371.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 27,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,267,000 after buying an additional 21,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 4,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $716,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. 91.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AvalonBay Communities alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $150.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $160.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. BidaskClub cut shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 12th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of AvalonBay Communities from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $182.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. AvalonBay Communities has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.81.

AvalonBay Communities stock opened at $157.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $21.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.85, a PEG ratio of 15.24 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $163.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $156.11. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $118.17 and a 52 week high of $229.40.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.16 by ($1.11). AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 27.97% and a return on equity of 6.02%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.00 EPS. Research analysts expect that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 8.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.09%.

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile

As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 294 apartment communities containing 86,676 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 19 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

Read More: Municipal Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for AvalonBay Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvalonBay Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.