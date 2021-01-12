Hexavest Inc. Has $5.18 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWM)

Hexavest Inc. cut its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWM) by 52.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 179,991 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 196,957 shares during the quarter. Hexavest Inc. owned 1.25% of iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF worth $5,184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF by 449.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 385,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,090,000 after acquiring an additional 315,666 shares during the period. Natixis lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 176,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,630,000 after buying an additional 25,600 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 139,404 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,650,000 after acquiring an additional 6,514 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 26,248 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $687,000 after acquiring an additional 2,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000.

Shares of EWM stock opened at $28.20 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.59. iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF has a twelve month low of $19.06 and a twelve month high of $29.64.

iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Malaysia Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Malaysian market, as measured by the MSCI Malaysia Index (the Index).

