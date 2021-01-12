Hexavest Inc. Has $7.93 Million Stock Holdings in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Hexavest Inc. trimmed its holdings in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) by 37.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,286 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,883 shares during the quarter. Hexavest Inc. owned about 0.06% of Molina Healthcare worth $7,930,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MOH. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Molina Healthcare by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 58,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,744,000 after buying an additional 6,218 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden increased its position in Molina Healthcare by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 24,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,411,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in Molina Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,182,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in Molina Healthcare by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 32,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,900,000 after buying an additional 3,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in Molina Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,178,000. 88.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Ronna Romney sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.80, for a total transaction of $174,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,170 shares in the company, valued at $690,426. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Garrey Carruthers sold 925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.19, for a total value of $200,900.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,100 shares of company stock valued at $458,710 in the last quarter. 1.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MOH. Stephens lowered Molina Healthcare from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Truist boosted their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $240.00 to $260.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. BidaskClub raised Molina Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. ValuEngine lowered Molina Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 26th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $228.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.92.

NYSE:MOH opened at $241.80 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $210.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $194.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $14.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.75. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.85 and a twelve month high of $246.72.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $3.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $1.17. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.84 billion. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 43.16%. On average, analysts expect that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 12.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Molina Healthcare Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. The company operates in two segments, Health Plans and Other. As of December 31, 2019, it served approximately 3.3 million members in 14 states and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, who are eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored health care programs.

