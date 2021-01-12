Hexavest Inc. Has $8.52 Million Stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Hexavest Inc. decreased its position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 33.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 150,614 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 76,903 shares during the quarter. Hexavest Inc.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $8,520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Valero Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $90,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Valero Energy by 5.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,010,645 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $588,827,000 after purchasing an additional 491,203 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Valero Energy by 3.8% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,102 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its holdings in Valero Energy by 13.8% during the second quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 13,205 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 1,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the second quarter worth about $218,000. 73.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.45, for a total transaction of $180,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

VLO opened at $58.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $23.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.64 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Valero Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $31.00 and a 12-month high of $98.03. The business has a 50 day moving average of $56.81 and a 200-day moving average of $51.30.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.35) by $0.19. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 5.30% and a net margin of 1.22%. The firm had revenue of $15.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.48 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 42.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post -3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

VLO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Valero Energy in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. CSFB reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. BidaskClub raised shares of Valero Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $78.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $55.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.07.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and Renewable Diesel. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

