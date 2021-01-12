Hexavest Inc. Has $9.93 Million Position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Hexavest Inc. decreased its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) by 30.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 146,952 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 62,947 shares during the period. Hexavest Inc. owned 0.07% of iShares MSCI Japan ETF worth $9,928,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Choate Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the third quarter worth $28,000. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $148,000. Tsfg LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 2,662 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 2,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA EWJ opened at $68.64 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 52 week low of $41.61 and a 52 week high of $69.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $66.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.27.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

