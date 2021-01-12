Hexavest Inc. Invests $2.77 Million in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Hexavest Inc. purchased a new position in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 73,673 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,766,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in NRG Energy by 216.3% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of NRG Energy by 181.7% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,358 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 876 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in NRG Energy by 179.2% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 3,859 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 2,477 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in NRG Energy by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,144 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in NRG Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $192,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.48% of the company’s stock.

NRG stock opened at $39.72 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.19. The company has a market capitalization of $9.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.54, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 0.99. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.54 and a 52-week high of $40.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.55.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.01. NRG Energy had a net margin of 43.90% and a return on equity of 50.32%. The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on NRG shares. ValuEngine raised NRG Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised NRG Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 7th. BidaskClub raised NRG Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on NRG Energy from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.56.

In other NRG Energy news, SVP David Callen sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.40, for a total value of $300,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,853 shares in the company, valued at $1,197,490.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

NRG Energy Company Profile

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through Generation and Retail segments. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to 3.7 million residential, industrial, and commercial consumers.

