Hexavest Inc. Lowers Holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Hexavest Inc. cut its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) by 37.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,166 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 8,522 shares during the quarter. Hexavest Inc.’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $8,258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 1,356 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $790,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 5,606 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,267,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 448 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the 3rd quarter worth $185,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 1,674.4% in the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 7,967 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,107,000 after acquiring an additional 7,518 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Bio-Rad Laboratories alerts:

BIO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $625.00 to $675.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $604.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. BidaskClub raised shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $590.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $608.33.

BIO stock opened at $615.79 on Tuesday. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a one year low of $309.38 and a one year high of $648.39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $572.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $537.48. The company has a market capitalization of $18.37 billion, a PE ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 0.83.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The medical research company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $1.15. The firm had revenue of $647.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $567.35 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a net margin of 147.91% and a return on equity of 3.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Annette Tumolo sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $640.72, for a total value of $768,864.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,409,911.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Crowley sold 374 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $580.67, for a total transaction of $217,170.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,130,478.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Company Profile

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products and solutions for the life science research and clinical diagnostic markets in Europe, the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers products and systems to separate complex chemical and biological materials, as well as to identify, analyze, and purify components.

Featured Article: SEC Filing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO).

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.