Hexavest Inc. Lowers Holdings in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Hexavest Inc. decreased its position in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) by 33.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 154,667 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 78,630 shares during the period. Hexavest Inc. owned 0.06% of Masco worth $8,496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Masco by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 498 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in Masco during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Masco in the third quarter worth $35,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Masco in the third quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Masco in the third quarter valued at $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Scott E. Mcdowell sold 2,283 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.18, for a total transaction of $123,692.94. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $759,928.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Scott E. Mcdowell sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.58, for a total value of $163,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 19,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,053,885.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,066 shares of company stock worth $493,379 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

MAS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $61.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Masco in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Masco from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Masco from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.34.

MAS opened at $55.85 on Tuesday. Masco Co. has a 1-year low of $27.04 and a 1-year high of $60.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17. The stock has a market cap of $14.61 billion, a PE ratio of 10.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.35.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The construction company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.25. Masco had a return on equity of 1,966.88% and a net margin of 21.27%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Masco Co. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.89%.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; thermoplastic extrusions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

