Hexavest Inc. Lowers Position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Hexavest Inc. decreased its position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 63.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 143,985 shares of the company’s stock after selling 246,192 shares during the period. Hexavest Inc.’s holdings in The Kroger were worth $4,573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in The Kroger by 264.1% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 33,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after acquiring an additional 24,134 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its stake in The Kroger by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 25,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in The Kroger by 98.6% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 24,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $828,000 after purchasing an additional 12,143 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of The Kroger by 104.6% in the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,000 after acquiring an additional 11,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of The Kroger by 148.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 671,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,712,000 after acquiring an additional 400,927 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.57% of the company’s stock.

KR has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of The Kroger from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. Smith Barney Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of The Kroger from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Northcoast Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Kroger in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of The Kroger from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered The Kroger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.77.

NYSE KR opened at $31.76 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $24.18 billion, a PE ratio of 8.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.38. The Kroger Co. has a 1-year low of $26.72 and a 1-year high of $37.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $29.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.03 billion. The Kroger had a return on equity of 27.26% and a net margin of 2.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Kroger Co. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other The Kroger news, Director Ronald Sargent bought 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $31.65 per share, for a total transaction of $101,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 116,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,687,858. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert W. Clark sold 6,807 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.97, for a total value of $210,812.79. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 167,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,173,321.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,307 shares of company stock worth $1,284,623 in the last quarter. 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

