Hexavest Inc. Reduces Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Hexavest Inc. cut its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 32.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,342 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 17,743 shares during the period. Hexavest Inc.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $8,691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Third Point LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 2,525,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $742,300,000 after purchasing an additional 525,000 shares during the period. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Pinnacle Bank raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 144.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 164 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,827,680 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,419,240,000 after acquiring an additional 636,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 67.5% during the 4th quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 9,713 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,261,000 after acquiring an additional 3,914 shares in the last quarter. 40.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist upped their price target on Alibaba Group from $285.00 to $308.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $330.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Alibaba Group from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Alibaba Group from $335.00 to $330.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Alibaba Group from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alibaba Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $317.39.

NYSE BABA opened at $227.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $615.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $253.05 and its 200-day moving average is $266.57. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a one year low of $169.95 and a one year high of $319.32.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The specialty retailer reported $17.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $16.28. The business had revenue of $155.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 22.56%. Alibaba Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $13.10 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.88 EPS for the current year.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

