Hexavest Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Hexavest Inc. reduced its position in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 38.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,006 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,036 shares during the period. Hexavest Inc.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $5,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 760,611.0% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,109,132,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,392,000 after buying an additional 2,108,854,966 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,791,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,865,441,000 after buying an additional 1,785,155 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 313.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 803,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,382,000 after buying an additional 609,041 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 85.0% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,093,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,156,000 after buying an additional 502,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,512,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,090,000 after buying an additional 202,419 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.37% of the company’s stock.

DG opened at $215.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $52.74 billion, a PE ratio of 21.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Dollar General Co. has a 1 year low of $125.00 and a 1 year high of $225.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $212.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $204.95.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.13 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 36.07% and a net margin of 7.84%. Dollar General’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 10.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 5th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 4th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is 21.40%.

DG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Dollar General from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Friday, October 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Dollar General from $235.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Dollar General from $210.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Dollar General from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $224.71.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

