Hexavest Inc. Sells 13,315 Shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Hexavest Inc. lowered its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) by 37.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,669 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 13,315 shares during the period. Hexavest Inc.’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $9,257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GWW. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in W.W. Grainger during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 417.2% during the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the 3rd quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.98% of the company’s stock.

GWW opened at $391.71 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $21.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.83, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.16. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 52-week low of $200.61 and a 52-week high of $427.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $407.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $368.14.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $4.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 41.31%. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.26 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 16.3 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded W.W. Grainger from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $350.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 14th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $425.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Stephens began coverage on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $368.43.

In related news, VP John L. Howard sold 18,903 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.79, for a total value of $7,632,842.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 51,110 shares in the company, valued at $20,637,706.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 13.97% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools, as well as gloves, ladders, motors, and janitorial supplies.

