Hexavest Inc. Sells 14,083 Shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Hexavest Inc. decreased its position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 34.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,256 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,083 shares during the quarter. Hexavest Inc. owned 0.05% of Snap-on worth $4,665,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Snap-on by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its stake in Snap-on by 70.0% during the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in Snap-on by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. grew its position in shares of Snap-on by 0.9% in the third quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 10,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lantz Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Snap-on by 1.1% in the third quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 8,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SNA opened at $171.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Snap-on Incorporated has a 52 week low of $90.72 and a 52 week high of $183.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $174.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.29.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $3.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $1.12. The business had revenue of $941.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $817.14 million. Snap-on had a return on equity of 17.12% and a net margin of 16.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.96 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Snap-on Incorporated will post 9.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 26,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.11, for a total transaction of $4,470,213.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 12,981 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.76, for a total transaction of $2,268,559.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 80,449 shares of company stock worth $13,842,186. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Longbow Research lowered Snap-on from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $128.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Sunday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Snap-on from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $174.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. BidaskClub lowered Snap-on from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Snap-on from $148.00 to $141.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.33.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

