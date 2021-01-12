Hexavest Inc. Sells 178,457 Shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT)

Hexavest Inc. cut its holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT) by 53.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 157,474 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 178,457 shares during the period. Hexavest Inc. owned 0.15% of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF worth $8,359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 33.4% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,598 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $76,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 308.7% during the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,775 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 2,720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 202.4% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,988 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:EWT opened at $56.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $52.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.69. iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF has a twelve month low of $29.15 and a twelve month high of $56.71.

Ishares MSCI Taiwan Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Taiwan IndexSM (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

