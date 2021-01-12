Hexavest Inc. Sells 181,542 Shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

Hexavest Inc. lessened its position in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA) by 45.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 220,875 shares of the company’s stock after selling 181,542 shares during the period. Hexavest Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $8,884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of INDA. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 4.8% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 298,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,106,000 after acquiring an additional 13,784 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 16.7% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 7,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF during the third quarter worth $212,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 6.1% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 233,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,893,000 after purchasing an additional 13,341 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 24.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS INDA opened at $41.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.77. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 1-year low of $30.57 and a 1-year high of $38.21.

