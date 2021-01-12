Hexavest Inc. Sells 2,714 Shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU)

Hexavest Inc. trimmed its holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 66,082 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,714 shares during the quarter. Hexavest Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF were worth $2,913,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EZU. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 164.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 108,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,122,000 after buying an additional 67,570 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 129.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 64,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,359,000 after purchasing an additional 36,471 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 61.6% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 34,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 13,330 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 6,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,204,000.

Shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF stock opened at $45.06 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF has a 52 week low of $36.77 and a 52 week high of $47.13. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.13.

iShares MSCI EMU ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EMU Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the European Monetary Union (EMU) markets, as measured by the MSCI EMU Index (the Index).

