Hexavest Inc. Sells 28,855 Shares of Aon Plc (NYSE:AON)

Hexavest Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Aon Plc (NYSE:AON) by 36.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 50,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 28,855 shares during the period. Hexavest Inc.’s holdings in AON were worth $10,622,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in AON by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 39,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,188,000 after purchasing an additional 4,633 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC boosted its position in shares of AON by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 1,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of AON by 84.5% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 34,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,645,000 after purchasing an additional 15,800 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of AON by 56.4% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 53,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,078,000 after purchasing an additional 19,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of AON by 36.8% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 268,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,471,000 after purchasing an additional 72,398 shares in the last quarter. 96.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on AON shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of AON in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $231.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of AON from $216.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Piper Sandler cut shares of AON from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $228.00 to $187.00 in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $217.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $214.15.

In other AON news, President Eric Andersen sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.46, for a total value of $987,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, COO John G. Bruno purchased 1,000 shares of AON stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $186.46 per share, with a total value of $186,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 69,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,993,465.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AON stock opened at $202.13 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. Aon Plc has a twelve month low of $143.93 and a twelve month high of $238.19. The company has a market cap of $46.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.08 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $207.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $201.76.

AON (NYSE:AON) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.04. AON had a return on equity of 65.00% and a net margin of 16.56%. The business had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Aon Plc will post 9.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. AON’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.07%.

AON declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Friday, November 20th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 10.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About AON

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance solutions provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

