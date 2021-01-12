Hexavest Inc. Sells 35,224 Shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Hexavest Inc. trimmed its stake in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) by 40.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,073 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 35,224 shares during the period. Hexavest Inc.’s holdings in Ameren were worth $3,987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ameren during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Ameren during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Ameren by 646.3% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 2,598 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Ameren by 126.1% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 970 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Ameren during the 3rd quarter worth about $109,000. Institutional investors own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays raised Ameren from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $79.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Ameren from $88.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.38.

In other Ameren news, insider Richard J. Mark sold 6,300 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $491,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AEE stock opened at $75.04 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.76. Ameren Co. has a one year low of $58.74 and a one year high of $87.65. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.94, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.19.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.47. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. Ameren had a net margin of 14.70% and a return on equity of 10.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ameren Co. will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

