Hexavest Inc. Sells 36,586 Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Hexavest Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) by 41.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 36,586 shares during the period. Hexavest Inc.’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $6,341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 139.9% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. 81.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 6,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.09, for a total value of $805,248.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 41,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,066,042.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Frank E. Jr. English sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.78, for a total value of $111,780.00. Insiders have sold a total of 45,200 shares of company stock worth $5,331,241 over the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $132.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.60.

AJG opened at $118.46 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $120.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.05. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 12 month low of $65.09 and a 12 month high of $129.12.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 11.04%. The firm’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 3rd. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.32%.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Company Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, and the United Kingdom. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

