Hexavest Inc. Sells 37,013 Shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J)

Hexavest Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) by 39.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 57,213 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,013 shares during the period. Hexavest Inc.’s holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group were worth $6,234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norinchukin Bank The boosted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 10,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 68.4% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 4,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Long Road Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in Jacobs Engineering Group by 5.1% during the third quarter. Long Road Investment Counsel LLC now owns 5,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives lifted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 1,347.4% during the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. 80.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Jacobs Engineering Group alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on J shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on Jacobs Engineering Group from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Benchmark raised their target price on Jacobs Engineering Group from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.31.

In other Jacobs Engineering Group news, CEO Steven J. Demetriou sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.83, for a total transaction of $4,273,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 431,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,092,978.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Dawne S. Hickton sold 2,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total transaction of $255,823.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,354,039. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 74,802 shares of company stock valued at $7,977,002 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Jacobs Engineering Group stock opened at $113.01 on Tuesday. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.29 and a 52-week high of $116.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $108.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.92.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. Jacobs Engineering Group had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 12.43%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jacobs Engineering Group Profile

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Critical Mission Solutions and People & Places Solutions.

Featured Story: What is the definition of market timing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding J? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J).

Receive News & Ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.