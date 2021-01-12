Hexavest Inc. Trims Position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI)

Hexavest Inc. lessened its stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI) by 52.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 133,640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 146,239 shares during the period. Hexavest Inc. owned 0.15% of iShares China Large-Cap ETF worth $6,205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of FXI. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 62.2% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,040 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $61,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $93,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $99,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 21.4% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $47.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.31. iShares China Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $33.10 and a twelve month high of $49.44.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

