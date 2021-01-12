Hexavest Inc. Trims Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Hexavest Inc. reduced its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 43.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 268,826 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 205,967 shares during the quarter. Hexavest Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $7,731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Columbia Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 165,839 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,728,000 after acquiring an additional 11,061 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its holdings in AT&T by 5.6% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 105,373 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,004,000 after buying an additional 5,595 shares during the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in AT&T by 10.5% during the third quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 138,220 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,941,000 after buying an additional 13,146 shares during the last quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in AT&T by 81.1% during the third quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 163,083 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,483,000 after buying an additional 73,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Alliance raised its position in shares of AT&T by 4.5% during the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 62,792 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,790,000 after purchasing an additional 2,699 shares during the period. 52.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AT&T alerts:

Shares of NYSE T opened at $28.87 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.08 and a 12 month high of $39.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.35 and a 200-day moving average of $29.10. The company has a market capitalization of $205.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.69.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $42.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.66 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. Analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 11th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.20%. AT&T’s payout ratio is presently 58.26%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on T. KeyCorp lowered AT&T from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on AT&T from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AT&T currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.40.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

Read More: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.