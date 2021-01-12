Hexavest Inc. Trims Stock Position in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Hexavest Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) by 37.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,819 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 11,384 shares during the period. Hexavest Inc.’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $7,216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its position in Domino’s Pizza by 5.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,775,592 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $755,124,000 after purchasing an additional 86,537 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Domino’s Pizza by 15.5% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 656,219 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $279,077,000 after purchasing an additional 88,190 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Domino’s Pizza by 21.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 587,649 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $249,916,000 after purchasing an additional 103,260 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Domino’s Pizza by 63.9% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 463,921 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $197,296,000 after purchasing an additional 180,791 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Domino’s Pizza by 26.6% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 405,993 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $172,661,000 after purchasing an additional 85,319 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

DPZ stock opened at $390.54 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.47, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.39. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a twelve month low of $270.08 and a twelve month high of $435.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $388.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $393.93.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey D. Lawrence sold 4,690 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.53, for a total value of $1,892,555.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,378,862.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 1.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on DPZ shares. JMP Securities cut their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $458.00 to $455.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Wedbush upped their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $445.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. MKM Partners cut their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $445.00 to $440.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. BidaskClub raised Domino’s Pizza from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $419.93.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

